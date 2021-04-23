FOX NEWS REPORT: Chauvin Has Sentencing Date Set for June

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.-According to a Fox News report, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been convicted of killing George Floyd, will be sentenced June 16.

A Minnesota Judicial Branch spokesperson told Fox News that there was an entry for the sentencing but documents have not been filed yet. The sentencing will take place at 1:30 p.m.

Jurors found Chauvin, 45, guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death last year following a three-week trial. Video footage of him pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck sparked a nationwide reckoning over race and policing.

He is being held in the Minnesota Department of Corrections Oak Park Heights facility in Stillwater.