Housing Issues at Forefront During Sen. Smith Visit to Duluth

DULUTH, Minn.-Sen. Tina Smith was in Duluth today where she expressed continued support to bring more affordable housing to the area with the help of COVID relief funding.

Smith visited the Northland’s latest collaborative project, where various entities are working together to turn the former Duluth Inn motel into housing for the homeless.

Smith says she is continuing to work in the Senate to bring more affordable housing to the region, which she says there is a lack of.

“I start from the core value that if you do not have a safe place to live, then nothing else in your life works,” Smith said. “In the moment of COVID where we had this economic and public health crisis, this reality has been more real.”

The downtown Duluth Inn will have more than 40 units to house the homeless.