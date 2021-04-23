NorShor Theatre Announces Performance for Live Audience

DULUTH, Minn.– A popular Duluth theater is going to be performing for a live audience once again.

The NorShor Theatre will be putting on a live show for a live audience. It will be the first live show since the pandemic, featuring three actresses singing the hits from their previous productions of “Mamma Mia”. The audience will be capped at 25 percent capacity and the show will be an hour long with no intermission to reduce exposure.

“Theater isn’t theater without an audience,” said Phillip Fazio, a Producing Artistic Director at the Duluth Playhouse. “We wanted to make sure that when we reopened that we did it right and we did it safe so we didn’t want to come out too soon before everybody was ready and comfortable. But we feel like now is the right time for us to get back to doing what we do best.”

Tickets for the show can be purchased on their website. The theater will have its first full musical coming in June.