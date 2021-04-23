Norton Park Methodist Church Hosts Rummage Sale Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn.-The Norton Park United Methodist Church has kicked off its rummage sale fundraiser.

The event continues tomorrow from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at its location on North 79th Avenue West.

The funds from the event go to support a variety of programs connected with the church.

“It’s important because it helps pay for different things we need at our church,” said Kim Swanstrom, one of the organizers of the event. “Whether it’s maintenance-wise or helping other missions and community gatherings.”

The church hopes to raise between $2,000-$4,000.