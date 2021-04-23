Prep Baseball: Duluth East Powers Past Duluth Denfeld, Esko Stifles Pequot Lakes

The Greyhounds and Eskomos were winners on Friday afternoon.

DULUTH, Minn. – A six-run fifth inning would prove to be the difference as the Duluth East baseball team topped Duluth Denfeld 8-4 Friday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

Senior Joe Vos homered for the Greyhounds while Dean Hudoba picked up his first career varsity win on the mound.

In other prep baseball action, Dane Hoffman went the distance and finished with 10 strikeouts as Esko defeated Pequot Lakes 8-1.