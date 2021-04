Prep Softball: Cloquet Knocks Off Hermantown, Moose Lake Earns Road Win Over Duluth Denfeld

The Lumberjacks got the win on their home field, while the Rebels were victorious on the road.

CLOQUET, Minn. – Senior Amanda Paul finished with 10 strikeouts and two RBI as the Cloquet softball team knocked off Hermantown 5-1 Friday afternoon at Braun Park.

In other prep softball action, Moose Lake picked up the road win over Duluth Denfeld 10-0 at Swanson Field.