St. Louis County Rescue Squad Responds to Man in Overturned Canoe in Elbow Lake

COOK, Minn.-. St. Louis County Rescue Squad and several other rescue agencies made a water rescue at Elbow Lake near Cook, where a Duluth man was found at an overturned canoe Thursday evening.

At approximately 4:41 p.m. Thursday, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office along with the Cook Ambulance Service, St. Louis County Rescue Squad, U.S. Forest Service, and Virginia Ambulance responded to a water emergency on Elbow Lake in Beatty Township.

Dispatch received a call from a party reporting they had located an overturned canoe with a male hanging onto the canoe on Elbow Lake.

According to County authorities, the caller transported the male to the Elbow Lake boat landing where they met with the Cook Ambulance Service and a St. Louis County Deputy.

The Duluth man was transported by ambulance to the Cook Hospital where he was later transported by air medical services to a Duluth hospital, suffering from hypothermic medical conditions.