CSS, UWS Softball Pick Up Home Sweeps

Both the Saints and Yellowjackets swept their doubleheaders on senior day.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 19 St. Scholastica softball team pushed its win streak to 13 games, getting the 12-5 then 8-0 wins over Martin Luther to sweep Saturday’s doubleheader.

The Saints got off to a fast start in the first game, scoring four runs in the first. The Saints scored at least a run in every inning except for the second. Aislind Dail went 1-for-2 with 2 RBI and a home run while Toni Bishop went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and Haley Rosenthal went 2-for-4 while driving in three runs.

In the second game, the Saints scored four in the second then two in the fifth to get the 8-0 shutout and end the game in five innings. Olivia Howe gave up just two hits over five innings while striking out nine while going 2-for-3 at the plate with 3 RBI.

St. Scholastica improves to 27-3 (10-0) and will be back in action on Sunday at Bethany Lutheran. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Across the bridge, the Wisconsin-Superior softball team rallied late to get the 5-4 win in nine then 8-4 win to sweep Crown College.

In the first game, Olivia Bancroft-Hart reached on an infield single then scored on a Tiffany Kirk double to give UWS the walk-off win in the 9th. Kirk drove in two runs in the first game while Bryton Kukowski went 2-for-2.

In the second game, the Yellowjackets were down four in the fifth inning but scored six to complete the comeback and went on to get the 8-4 win.

Kukowski went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Kirk went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI. Amanda Kishish came in and pitched 3.1 scoreless innings of relief while striking out two to help seal the win.

UWS improves to 13-9 (6-4) and will host Northland College on Tuesday in a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.