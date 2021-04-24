Duluth Police Host Drug Take Back Saturday

DULUTH, Minn.– Saturday, the Duluth Police Department stressed the importance of safely disposing of excess prescription drugs at their second drug take back day of the year.

Duluth police teamed up with St. Louis County Public Health to collect more than 60 pounds of medications at their drug take back event at the public safety building.

Police say they hope it shows people a safe and easy way to dispose of unused drugs because add flushing drugs down the toilet or improperly throwing them away is bad for the environment.

Plus bringing those in they said, keeps them out of the hands of others who may misuse them.

“Sometimes people don’t know what they can do,” said Lieutenant Robin Roeser of the Duluth Police Department. “They’ll flush it, they’ll throw it in the garbage, they might give it to a friend who they think needs it. It’s just much better if they can drop it off here. We can make sure that it gets to a safe disposal site. And doesn’t harm the water supply, doesn’t get in the landfills. And it doesn’t get in the hands of a young child or someone that doesn’t know what it is.”

Police say prescription drugs can still be turned in at the police station during business hours at the public safety building as long as they are in a plastic bag.