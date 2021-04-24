Fitger’s Bookstore Celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

DULUTH, Minn.– On National Independent Bookstore Day, the bookstore at Fitger’s put on a celebration of shopping local and of course reading.

Staff at the Fitger’s Bookstore showed some love to small shops like their own, which can help benefit local authors and independent publishers. They showcased their favorite authors and offered discounts on books and other exclusive items.

Being in business for 31 years, staff said supporting local titles and authors sets their business apart from bigger stores.

“When you go visit an independent bookstore, you’re going to buy books that a bookseller has read or from a smaller press a smaller publisher or a local author,” said bookstore manager Jennifer Jubenville. “You’re going to be able to get a better feel for the wide variety of books that are out there and not just what the algorithm or someone in the corporate office has determined is going to be a popular title.”

The store’s fandom face-off tournament winner will be decided tomorrow. “Harry Potter” and the “Lord of the Rings” series are fighting for the top spot.