Prep Boys Lacrosse: Duluth Gets Shutout Over Forest Lake, Hermantown/Proctor Drops Season Opener

DULUTH, Minn. – Colby Larson finished with a hat trick as the Duluth boys lacrosse team got the 9-0 win over Forest Lake on Saturday for their first win of the season.

Dane Callaway and Tyler Smith finished with two goals each while Gaven Slattery and Peyton Bradbury each scored once. Connor Kiergaard finished with six saves in the shutout.

In Proctor, the Hermantown/Proctor boys struggled in their season opener, as Hill-Murrary got the 11-1 road win.

Duluth and Hermantown/Proctor are scheduled to play each other on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at Egerdahl Field.