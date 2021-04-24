UMD Powers Past Upper Iowa to Sweep Doubleheader

The Bulldogs scored 21 runs, including four home runs, on 23 hits over the course of the doubleheader sweep.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth softball team scored 21 runs, including four home runs, on 23 hits over the course of two games to get the 13-2 and 8-0 wins over Upper Iowa to sweep the doubleheader.

The second game stayed pretty quiet until the sixth inning, where the Bulldogs scored four runns to seal the win in only six innings. Kelly Swank went 1-for-3 with a home run while Jordyn Thomas went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Julia Gronholz went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. Lauren Dixon give up just five hits while striking out four over six innings.

UMD improves to 24-10 (14-6) and will host Winona State in a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch is set for 10:00 a.m.