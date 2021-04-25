DECC to Host Hospitality Career Fair Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn.– CareerForce is hosting a job fair on Tuesday at the DECC to help fill job postings in the hospitality field. With a closer to normal tourism season, jobs around Duluth are popping up.

It will be a drive or walk-thru event and participants can fill out universal applications to apply for a handful of hospitality jobs at once. While no employers will be on site, CareerForce staff say on the spot interviews could take place over the next week.

“They’re gearing up for what’s looking to be a fairly normal tourism season here in Duluth and they need to hire like crazy,” said Elena Foshay, Director of Workforce Development for the city of Duluth. “It’s a competitive labor market out there. There’s not enough job seekers to fill out the jobs so many of the employers have raised wages and are offering hiring bonuses, anything at all to attract job seekers.”

CareerForce staff say the job fair at the DECC will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.