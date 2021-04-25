Duluth EMS Officials Give Bike Trail Safety Reminders

DULUTH, Minn.– After EMS crews responded to a rider who was injured while on the trails earlier this week, they’re giving some tips to be safe on the trails.

First responders say to always let someone know where you’re going before heading out and to wear proper safety equipment like a helmet. But one of the biggest items to remember is to bring a cell phone to not only call for help but allow crews to locate your exact location in an emergency.

“That’s certainly the biggest fear is not being able to get them or them saying that they’re in one place, they don’t have a cell phone and when they’re in fact in another,” said Assistant Chief Brent Consie.

First responders add you should also check weather conditions before hitting the trails.