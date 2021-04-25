Duluth’s 2nd Street Construction Starts Monday

DULUTH, Minn – A busy section of 2nd Street in Duluth is about to get busier with new construction starting Monday.

A roadway overhaul is happening between 4th and 9th avenues east to update utilities, storm sewer and heating system.

“This work will connect the steam plant and St. Luke’s Building A, providing them with hot water,” said Duncan Schwensohn, Senior Engineer with the City of Duluth. “We understand that Second Street is a popular option for residents and visitors to use, and appreciate the public’s understanding in completing this important project.”

The project is expected to be wrapped up sometime in October.