St. Louis County Encourages Bars and Restaurants to Apply for Federal COVID Aid

DULUTH, Minn.– Financial impacts from the pandemic have been felt in all forms of the economy — most heavily on locally owned bars and restaurants. Just last month, the federal government passed another round of relief with a $1.9 trillion aid package.

More than $28 billion of relief are available around the U.S. and in St. Louis County, some much needed relief could soon be on the way for area bars and restaurants.

“This is a massive grant,” said Matthew Johnson, Planning and Community Development Director for St. Louis County.

Starting April 30, bars, restaurants, breweries and other establishments are able to apply for those funds. St. Louis County officials say the money would come in grants ranging anywhere from $1,000 to $5 million. Depending on how much revenue was lost due to businesses being shut down.

“This form of a grant, which is really based off of their 2019 gross revenue is going to go along ways towards keeping their doors open,” said Johnson. “Hopefully permanently.”

The federal funds can be used to help with business expenses like payroll, food and beverage costs, and other PPE modifications. And they would have two years to spend the money.

County leaders say they hope business owners apply so they can get a much needed boost after more than a year of financial strains caused by the pandemic.

“Most bars and restaurants are locally owned,” said Johnson. “So for the federal government to step up and offer this assistance, it’s huge. It’s literally going to be the difference between a massive amount of restaurants keeping their door open for the public.”

One of those local places is Ursa Minor Brewing in Lincoln Park. After a tough year with the uncertainty of the pandemic, Owner Ben Hugus says brighter days are ahead with restrictions loosening and vaccinations continuing.

“We’re optimistic and we’re looking forward to more people coming up the shore,” said Hugus.

Over the last year, Hugus says a big help has been government aid through county or paycheck protection program loans. And now with the latest round of aid, they hope to get some additional help not only for themselves but for other businesses in the Northland.

“We’ve been really lucky to take advantage of a lot of those and they’re really important with keeping us here and keeping us fully staffed,” said Hugus. “It’s keeping our neighbors up, which keeps us up. And it’s incredibly as we move into this next phase as we figure out what’s next and how to handle it.”

According to St. Louis County officials, bars and restaurant owners can either go to https://www.sba.gov/ or can be set up over the phone with the county. St. Louis County officials said those with questions can reach out to their office for additional information.