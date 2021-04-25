UMD Softball Splits Doubleheader With Winona State in Top 5 NSIC Battle

Taylor Koehnen went 2-for-2 in the second game with a home run while Kelly Swank went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth softball team welcomed in Winona State for a top-five NSIC battle, with the two squads splitting the doubleheader. Winona State scored eight runs in the seventh inning of game one to win it 8-3 but UMD came back to take the second game 4-2.

Taylor Koehnen went 2-for-2 in the second game with a home run while Kelly Swank went 2-for-2 with 3 RBI. Julia Gronholz and Kaytlynne Schulte scored the other two runs.

Lauren Dixon threw a complete game, giving up just two runs on 10 hits while striking out 11.

UMD improves to 25-11 (15-7) and sits fourth in the NSIC standings. Winona State now sits third with a 17-5 conference record.

The Bulldogs will hit the road next weekend for their final road trip of the regular season. They’ll play at Sioux Falls on Saturday then Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday.