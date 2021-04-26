Bid Now! Rotary Club of Superior Hosting Virtual Fundraiser

The Craft Beer & Wine Fundraising Event is Happening April 26 - May 2

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Rotary Club of Superior is hosting its 9th annual “Craft Beer and Wine Event” with a twist in 2021.

This year, for the health and well-being of supporters, the Rotary Club will be offering an online-only auction via Bidding Owl throughout the week of April 26 – May 2.

Proceeds from this year’s online auction will go primarily to two local organizations: WITC Dreamkeepers™ Fund, Northwest Wisconsin Community Services Agency, Inc.

In addition, a small percentage of the proceeds will once again be put towards Rotary Club of Superior International Projects that continue to receive our ongoing support.

Click here to bid today.