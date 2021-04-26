Duluth Boys Lacrosse Team Has High Expectations for 2021 Season

The Wolfpack will return to action Thursday against Hermantown/Proctor.

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, the Duluth boys lacrosse team picked up their first win of the season with a shutout victory at Ordean Stadium. The Wolfpack are entering their sixth year as a program with a stacked roster, high expectations and the belief that they can win their ever first section title in 2021.

“We have a very experienced attack line that knows how to work together well. Our defense has played together for a long time so it’s just everything clicking,” senior defenseman Eli Zaun said.

“We have a lot of skilled players at a lot of different positions. I think that’s going to really lead us to our success anyways. It’s just getting these kids a lot of action, a lot of opportunities on the field. We’ll make mistakes and that’s fine. We’ll just kind of continue to learn from it and that’s the beauty of younger teams is we’ll continue to gain experience,” said head coach Scott Wishart.

