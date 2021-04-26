Duluth Hiring Registered Nurse To Help Police During Mental Health And Substance Abuse Calls

DULUTH, Minn. — On Monday night, the Duluth city council voted unanimously to add a registered nurse position with the Duluth Police Department that will help with mental health and substance abuse calls.

The job calls for a registered nurse from the Human Development Center, a nonprofit, who will embed themselves within the department.

The RN will help with calls, evaluations, and interventions, while also following up on cases of those who may need help.

This is a three-year pilot program. In the contract, the city says the goal is to help people who need mental health or drug abuse services to stay in their current homes, instead of needing to move them to a treatment facility where they might be more confined.

Across the bridge, the Superior Police Department is also looking to add a similar position called a “coordinated response specialist,” which must first be approved a city council committee, then by city council as a whole.