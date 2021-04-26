Duluth International Airport to Announce New Air Service Coming to Region Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday, the Duluth International Airport says they will hold a press conference to announce a new air service coming to the area.

The press conference will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. where the Duluth International Airport executive director, vice president of the DIA Board of Directors, and representative for the new air service will deliver remarks.

All attendees are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines at the event.

