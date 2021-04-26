Duluth Police Receive Fifty Blankets from Project Linus

DULUTH, Minn-The Duluth Police Department received a donation of 50 blankets from Project Linus earlier today.

Blankets and quilts that are handmade by local volunteers are distributed by Project Linus to community organizations such as the hospitals, fire departments, and the new Ronald McDonald House.

“We have fleece blankets and quilts, we often have knitted and crocheted blankets and we reach out to organizations that we think might need them,” said Debbie Sauer.

The donation will provide police officers with another tool to help children feel comfort and safety during the calls they receive where children are involved.

“Calls that we go to daily, there are children there, they’re involved, they see things going on, and to be able to provide a level of comfort and a feeling of safety by giving them a blanket that Debbie and other volunteers have made, is really a great opportunity for us,” said community officer Mike Jambor.

The blankets will be available for the police officers to carry with them and distribute as they see fit.