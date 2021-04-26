Duluth’s Labor Union Honor Workers Memorial Day

DULUTH, Minn. — Members of Duluth’s Labor Union held their annual memorial breakfast and tree planting ceremony this morning.

Several organizations in Duluth’s labor union community were in attendance.

According to OSHA, over 5,000 people died while on the job in 2019.

As workers safety continues to be a top priority in the trade, today was about honoring and remembering those lost on the job.

“When someone goes to work you expect them to come home. That’s what workers memorial is all about. It’s about having safe work conditions but honoring those that did their job and unfortunately didn’t come home,” Duluth Central Labor Body President, Beth McCuskey says.

Mayor Emily Larson was also in attendance today proclaiming today as workers memorial day in the city of Duluth.