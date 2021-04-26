Minnesota Narrowly Misses Losing US House Seat; Keeps All 8

(AP) – Minnesota has narrowly avoided losing a seat in Congress even though population growth in the state didn’t keep up with that of some other states.

Minnesota’s growth rate of 7.4% was slightly better than the nationwide rate of 7.1%, helping Minnesota keep all eight of the U.S. House seats it has had since the 1960s.

Minnesota may have been aided by a stronger-than-usual response to the Census Bureau’s survey.

Three-fourths of Minnesota residents voluntarily responded during the initial phase of the census, top among states and well ahead of the national average of a two-thirds response rate.

States losing seats included Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, while Wisconsin will also keep all of their current seats.