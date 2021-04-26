Oasis Del Norte Food Truck Hits the Street Tomorrow

DULUTH, Minn-Good news for those who enjoy Mexican food. The Oasis Del Norte food truck returns to the streets tomorrow. They have been a staple in the Twin Ports for a few years now and are ready to bring back all of your favorites, along with some new options to try.

“That was my main goal six years ago when I started the food truck, bringing the Mexican culture to the Northland and it’s been pretty good…and I’m really proud and happy to see all the people liking the food through the whole Twin Ports,” said owner Eduardo Sandovalluna.

Their first stop tomorrow will be at Duluth Cider.

Click here for more information on where they will be in the future.