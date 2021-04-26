Proctor Softball Team Enjoying Undefeated Start to the Season

PROCTOR, Minn. – High school head coaches are notorious for being perfectionists. You could hit a home run and they’ll still find something you can get better at. The same goes for the Proctor softball team.

The Rails are 5-0 so far on the season, which includes a pair of shutouts and three games with double-digit runs scored. And with so much uncertainty, getting off to a great start has been huge for the Rails, both in games and on the season.

“It’s pretty important for us. We have a few kids stepping up. Missing out last year was a hindrance to them. They didn’t gain that experience that I’d like to see. But we traveled a lot in the summer so a lot of experience that they have from that so far has helped them out this year,” said head coach Bud Joyce.

“We have really good hitters, one through nine. So that’s been a really good part of it. And our defense has been really good, too. We just want everyone to come out with a positive attitude. Not getting to have a season was really hard so it’s really important for everyone to just show up, have a good attitude and be trying their best,” sophomore pitcher Maddy Walsh said.

And the Rails got some great news last week as players will no longer be required to wear masks during practices and games.

“It’s not really that hard to wear a mask while you’re wearing it. But it’s almost a little bit annoying. It’s just another thing you have to worry about. Like “oh I’m getting off the bench. I have to pull my mask up or I have to do this.” It’s just one thing to get off our chest and we don’t have to worry about it anymore,” said senior McKenzie Gunderson.

“Everybody’s just been super down the past year trying to walk around town wearing masks. Now we can come and do our thing and not have to wear them. The other day, we honestly felt like we were doing something wrong when we were all outside not wearing masks. We were like “oh no.” And it was just really weird,” senior Jaycee Lind said.

The Rails will look to stay undefeated as they host Greenway on Wednesday.