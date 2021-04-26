Shots Fired at Plymouth Middle School, ‘All Students Safe’

Plymouth Middle School in Plymouth, Minnesota is in lockdown due to a shots fired incident Monday morning, Plymouth police confirmed. Robbinsdale Area Schools says all students are safe.

No injuries have been reported. One person is in custody and police said the scene is “contained” and officers are not looking for any additional suspects.

Plymouth police and the Robbinsdale school district are holding a joint press conference at 11 a.m.

The school district is allowing parents to pick up their students if they wish. Parents are asked not to call the school but are being instructed to go to the east parking lot of Armstrong High School to pick up their students.

