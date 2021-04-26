WLSSD Recognized For Clean Water Performance In 2020

DULUTH, Minn. — The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency gave WLSSD an award for outstanding clean water performance in 2020.

WLSSD was in 100% compliance with its permits for treating wastewater that goes into the bay of the St. Louis River, which feeds into Lake Superior.

One of the managers of the facility says the job of treating wastewater is a full-time responsibility, with staff around the clock 365 days a year.

“Our permit has only gotten tighter over the years, things we never talked about, methods that did not exist when this facility came online,” Al Parrella, manager of operations and maintenance at WLSSD, explained. “The permit is ever-tightening, and we are expected to do an ever-better job and we want to be up to that challenge.”

Parrella added that one of the challenges of the industry is predicting which chemicals may be concerning in the future in water.

WLSSD is the biggest permit holder in America for treating wastewater in the Great Lakes region.