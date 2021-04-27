Canal Park Businesses Team Up for Cleanup Project

DULUTH, Minn.-Businesses in Canal Park came together today to help clean up the area.

Volunteers scattered about both Park Point Beach and Railroad Street to pick up trash as the summer tourism season nears.

Organizers say this is a great way to give back.

“It makes us all feel good,” said Amber Nichols, the general manager of Lake Superior Art Glass. “We need to all be conscious of what we’re doing with our outside lives or even inside our homes and how much waste we’re producing.”

The first 40 volunteers for today’s event received a bag filled with goodies from Lake Superior Art Glass and Duluth Pack.

The city of Duluth also helped during today’s event providing bags, gloves, and pickup sticks.