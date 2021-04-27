Church Holds Drive-Up Food Pantry In Superior

Anybody was welcome to pick up a box of fresh produce grains and baked good.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Faith United Methodist Church in Superior continued its 20 plus year food pantry tradition Tuesday – although a little different because of the pandemic.

People could drive up, tell a volunteer how many people were in their family, and boxes of food would be loaded into their car.

“We serve those who feel like they were in need and to reach out to those who are having difficult times. We all go through difficult times, different times in our lives and we wanna be there to help them through difficult times,” said Linda Berg, Director of the Food Pantry.

