CSS Golf Teams Preparing for UMAC Championships

The UMAC championships will begin on Thursday at the Pebble Creek Golf Course in Becker, MN.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica golf teams are getting set for the UMAC championships later this week. The women’s team is red hot with two tournament wins last week, including a first place finish at the UMAC preview, while the men are looking for their first UMAC title since 2017.

“Just the fact that we get to play at a conference championship is exciting. The fact that it’s our final UMAC championship is pretty bittersweet. We’ll get to play Pebble Creek, a course that a lot of us love. We won’t get to do that again next year so just trying to create some good memories and enjoy ourselves out there and not really set any expectations or goals or anything. Just go out and have fun and enjoy the fact that we get to do this,” head coach Rachel Gray said.

The UMAC championships will begin on Thursday. The top finishing teams for the men’s and women’s tournaments will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.