Direct Flights to Arizona, Florida Coming to Duluth International Airport this Winter

According to airport management, it’s a growth in service that will hopefully revitalize Duluth as a travel hub in the region.

DULUTH, Minn.- This winter, travelers will be able to fly directly to the southwest and the southeast from the Duluth International Airport, with non-stop flights to Phoenix, Arizona and Fort Myers, Florida coming from the twin cities based airline Sun Country.

“To have an airline partner that’s in growth mode and offer a new and exciting product that’s leisure-focused will certainly help us,” DLH Executive Director Tom Werner said.

Come mid-December Sun Country Airlines will be adding direct routes to Southwest Florida International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with prices starting at $79 one-way.

“It’s tremendous. We have long sought a new low-cost and leisure-focused carrier in this market,” Werner said. “We know that when new airlines come in, when we start new routes through the airlines, it stimulates demand for all of the brands.”

Werner said it also provides a more affordable way for anyone looking to escape the Northland winter.

“To add what are usually sunny, leisurely destinations to the rates here at Duluth are incredible,” he said. “We know the demand for those types of leisure destinations is high especially in the wintertime.”

Leadership at Sun Country said they’re excited to cater to that group.

“Of course, we’re in Minnesota, we have a lot of snowbirds here that have second homes and family in both the West, Florida as well as Phoenix, Scottsdale area,” said Erin Blanton, Sun Country Communications Manager.

Blanton also hopes their lower fares will allow travelers to contribute to local economies. “We are a low cost carrier so we wanna make sure the money that folks are spending when they are getting on our flights is not the full price of the ticket.”

“We want them to spend that money when they’re at the destination when they are creating memories with their families,” she said.

The Airport is also working to add a direct flight to Denver in the future.

Duluth International previously offered direct flights to destinations like Las Vegas, Orlando, and Detroit, but cut them as demand dropped off.