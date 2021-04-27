Duluth Flower Farm Gearing Up for Summer

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Flower Farm is hoping to keep its momentum going after a strong 2020 season that saw them get creative by adding a new online ordering forum for their customers.

The Duluth Flower Farm is gearing up for the summer season with plenty to be excited about.

“All hands on deck and we’ve got everyone out helping us that we can. We’ve gotta get through the different plants as they come in,” Duluth Flower Farm Owner, Derek Hoffbauer says.

In their spring greenhouse, they have thousands of plants with more on the way.

“We also got some blueberries, strawberries, and some different plants and perennials that we sell as well. So we have a nice little collection of a lot of varieties of different plants that we have been selling for decades,” Hoffbauer says.

The Hoffbauers are no stranger to farming after being in the business for almost 40 years together.

“It’s a testament to my parents Doug and Lois Hoffbaurer. They started on their own and developing those relationships with our customers and families of our customers that come down to the farmers market, come out to the farm stand and come out to support us is pretty special,” Hoffbauer says.

As everyone transitions to Summer, more people have been looking to spruce up their homes.

“Fast forward a few months here we are and everybody is looking for their green plants and flowering stuff that makes them feel special in the spring,” Hoffbauer says.

