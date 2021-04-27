Duluth Police Investigating Tuesday Morning Downtown Shooting

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the downtown area of Duluth Tuesday morning.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8:00 a.m. in the location of 2nd Avenue East and 3rd Street.

Authorities are still on the scene and say this is an active investigation.

No additional information was available at this time including if any injuries were reported.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.