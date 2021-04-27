Enbridge Line 3 Halfway Done, on Pause Until May

Since April, work is currently on an environmentally mandated "Spring Break" pause.

DULUTH, Minn.- Enbridge’s Line-3 Pipeline Replacement Project is 50% complete.

During a virtual open house Tuesday, construction officials said 200 miles of the pipeline is welded, coded, in the ground and back-filled — leaving roughly 140 more miles left.

“We are paused and the reason for that pause is we have environmental restrictions, specifically to wetlands and water-bodies that prohibit any in-stream work between April 1st to June 1st,” said Barry Simonson, Project Director.

Enbridge hopes to have more than 4,000 workers back on the main line by June.