Esko Softball Stays Undefeated with Home Win Over Two Harbors

The Eskomos improve to 4-0 on the season and will host South Ridge on Thursday.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko softball team scored early and often as they defeated Two Harbors 24-0 in five innings Tuesday afternoon.

Miranda Kelley allowed zero hits in four innings of work while striking out eight batters. The Eskomos improve to 4-0 on the season and will host South Ridge on Thursday.