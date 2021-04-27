Landline to Increase Rides from Duluth International to MSP to Five Times a Week

This is an upgrade, from their previous schedule of just two days a week.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Landline bus service has announced it’s expanding the number of trips between the Duluth International Airport and the Minneapolis- St. Paul Airport.

Starting on May 15th Landline will offer five daily round trips between the two spots on their flagship 35-seat motor coach service with free Wi-Fi and on-board movies.

They say as more people get vaccinated travel is seeing an uptick and they wanted to increase accessibility for people looking to get out.

“We’re just happy to be a part of being able to provide those options for people, connecting to more affordable flights,” said Mohammad Nadeem, Director of Commercial Planning and Analysis.

“More options for folks to get out and enjoy their summers, so we’re really excited about that,” he said.

Those with the bus service say their Landline Select option a door-to-door private SUV is still available seven days a week.