Minnesota Vikings Fullback, Duluth Native CJ Ham to Hold 2nd Annual Youth Football Camp

All proceeds will go towards diversity sponsorship opportunities in the city of Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two years ago, Minnesota Vikings fullback CJ Ham hosted his first youth football camp in his hometown of Duluth. And this summer, the bruising Pro Bowler is bring it back.

Ham will be hosting his second annual camp Saturday July 17th. It will be open for kids ages five to 13, but will be capped at the first 200 to register. The camp will take place at Ham’s alma mater Duluth Denfeld from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be one-on-one instruction with a focus on character development, leadership and sportsmanship. And all proceeds will go towards diversity sponsorship opportunities in the city of Duluth.

For more information, click here.