New Bagel Business Opens in Northland

Lift Bridge Bagels is currently taking orders online for a variety of flavors of bagels and the owner loves interacting with her customers.

SUPERIOR, Wisc.- After starting making her bagels a few years ago, owner Lexy Land’s bagel business began to take shape.

“They are all made out of organic wheat, and then organic cane sugar goes in the dough as well as the yeast and the salt,” Lift Bridge Bagels Owner, Lexy Land says.

This past winter season, Lift Bridge Bagels was created out of the commercial kitchen at the Superior Business center.

“This is kind of a new venture for me. I’ve loved food for years. I grew up in high school making food for my family. I grew up with two entrepreneur parents as well. This kind of just happened. I found my true passion in the food part of life,” Land says.

Lift Bridge Bagels is currently taking orders online for a variety of flavors of bagels and the owner loves interacting with her customers.

“It’s been really fun to just see what people are interested in. Whether that’s more savory flavors or sweet flavors. I’ve definitely noticed a trend on the savory flavor side,” Land says.

Now, she has a good idea of what the Northlands favorite bagel is.

“I’ve really noticed that people have been buying ‘everything’ bagels like crazy,” She says. “Those are super popular which is fun because they are my favorite, so I love that.”

This summer, the owner of Lift Bridge Bagels is also planning to sell her products at a variety of Northland markets.

If you would like to pre-order some, click here.