One Arrested in Backus Drug Investigation

BACKUS, Minn. – According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a 56-year-old Backus man was arrested Monday following an ongoing drug investigation related to the sale of methamphetamine.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant was conducted at a residence in the City of Backus where 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found along with other drug paraphernalia and money.

Authorities say the 56-year-old male was arrested at the residence.

The investigation is ongoing and formal charges are pending.