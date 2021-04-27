Prep Baseball: Esko Stays Unbeaten, Superior Wins Season Opener, Proctor, Hermantown Split Doubleheader

The Eskomos and Spartans are winners at home, while the Rails and Hawks split their doubleheader at Egerdahl Field.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko baseball team only needed five innings to knock off Two Harbors 12-0 Tuesday afternoon. Cale Haugen had a stellar day, earning the win on the mound while chipping in with three RBI.

In other prep baseball action, Superior topped Duluth Denfeld in their season opener, behind four scoreless innings of work and seven strikeouts from Mason Stenberg. Also, Proctor and Hermantown split their doubleheader as the Rails took Game One 8-4 while the Hawks won Game Two 11-9.