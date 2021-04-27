St. Luke’s Seeing Rise in Middle Aged Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19

Hospitilizations Declined in February and March, but Dr. Andrew Thompson Says the Rate is Beginning to Rise Again

DULUTH, Minn. – A recent report released by the CDC shows nearly eight percent, or five million Americans have not received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

St. Luke’s Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Andrew Thompson, has mixed reaction to the new data.

Thompson says while the number is somewhat cause for concern, 92 percent of adults who have received their COVID-19 vaccination have completed both doses.

“It’s concerning that those who haven’t received the second shot are still at higher risk for catching COVID-19,” said Thompson. “The first shot gives you some protection but that second one really cements that information in your immune system which can prevent COVID-19.”

In recent weeks, Thompson says St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth is seeing an increase in hospitalized patients.

“Through February and March we saw a decrease in hospitalized patients but that has increased in recent weeks, and what we’re seeing is different from what we saw in late 2020,” said Thompson. “We’re seeing a trend toward younger folks, that being middle aged adults who haven’t yet been vaccinated who are now ill and hospitalized.”

Thompson says testing continues to be very important for those who have not been vaccinated, especially youth in closer congregate settings.

