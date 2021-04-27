Sun Country Airlines Announces Flights to Fort Myers, Phoenix From Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – On Tuesday Sun Country Airlines announced the addition of 18 new nonstop routes, including two nonstop routes from the Duluth International Airport.

“With more and more people excited to resume traveling, we’re thrilled to be able to offer them the opportunity to visit these incredible vacation destinations this winter,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We’re really proud to bring our brand of convenient, affordable travel to more cities in the Upper Midwest, so folks can enjoy the vacations they’ve been dreaming about.”

Sun Country says beginning December 17 it will offer twice-weekly flights to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Pheonix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX).

The flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays with one-way fares as low as $79.

Sun Country’s customer experience includes free in-flight entertainment, a new mobile-friendly website with more self-service tools, and new interiors on each aircraft.

Sun Country Rewards members who book one of the new routes before 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, May 3, 2021, will earn two points per dollar on their bookings.

