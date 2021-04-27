Update: One Person Shot in Downtown Duluth Tuesday Morning

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police say one person was shot and injured in downtown Duluth Tuesday morning.

The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities say witnesses to the incident told police that the person who was shot “left the scene on their own volition.”

According to police, they are continuing to investigate and identify all parties involved in the shooting that happened around 8:00 a.m. in the location of 2nd Avenue East and 3rd Street.

The police are asking that anyone with additional information in connection to the shooting incident call the Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.