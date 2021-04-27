UWS Tennis Teams Looking to Make Some Noise at Conference Tournaments

The men's UMAC tournament will then begin on Thursday and the women's starts on Saturday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – College tennis teams will jump on the court later this week for the UMAC tournament. For UW-Superior, the men’s and women’s teams have had to deal with multiple postponements. But the Yellowjackets feel that adversity has prepared them for the playoff grind.

“It’s been a bit of a challenge for us this year and we’ve been able to overcome a lot of obstacles, I’d say. For one, having to play matches and practice with masks on, it’s an adjustment to get used to. It’s harder to breathe with all that,” sophomore Carter LaMont said.

“Every day we get in here and we say ‘Hey this could be our last practice. Let’s do what we can today to get ready for tomorrow. As bad as it is, it has brought them closer so that’s all we can really ask from as a coaching staff is hey let’s work together on this. Let’s get through this together,” said head coach CeeJay Schaffner.

The Yellowjackets will closer out the regular season Wednesday at home against Northwestern. The men’s UMAC tournament will then begin on Thursday and the women’s starts on Saturday.