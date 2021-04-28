Annual Memorial Tree Planting Service Takes Place in Superior

The memorial also kicks off the tree planting season in Superior.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — Superior held its annual memorial tree planting this morning at Bear Creek Park in Superior.

It’s meant as a form of dedication to all those in Superior who have lost their lives while on the job.

So far, the city has planted these tribune trees for over two decades.

“It’s also our celebration of trees. Superior has been a tree city and has been a tree city for 22 years. So part of the way we maintain that designation and celebrate it is by planting and dedicating more trees every year,” Superior Mayor, Jim Paine says.

In the last five years, over 400 trees have been planted as part of the cities initiative to combat the emerald ash borer invasive species.