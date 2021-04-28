Boy, 5, Dies After 70-Foot Fall Into Virginia Mine Pit

VIRGINIA, Minn. — The Virginia Police Department has confirmed a 5-year-old boy was found dead after falling about 70 feet over the side of a mine pit in Virginia.

Chief Nicole Mattson says the call for help came in around 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Rouchleau Pit near 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North.

The incident is currently under investigation and appears to be an accident, according to Mattson.

“Virginia Police Department will release further details after notifications are complete and upon the completion of our investigation,” according to Mattson.

The Virginia Fire Department Recovery Team and the Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the rescue effort.