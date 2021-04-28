Johnson’s Walk-Off RBI Gives Duluth East Baseball Win Over Cloquet

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Garrett Johnson would score the RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to give the Duluth East baseball team the 8-7 walk-off win over Cloquet Wednesday afternoon at Ordean Field.

The Lumberjacks scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. But the Greyhounds strung together clutch hits late to pick up the win at home.