Local Campgrounds Prep for Busy Camping Season

DULUTH, Minn-After being cooped up all winter, many of us are looking for ways to get out of the house and camping is a popular option.

Many campgrounds, including Buffalo Valley Campground, are preparing for another busy year of guests filling up their campsites. After a cold and windy winter, there is no shortage of work to be done to ensure campers are able to have a good time.

“We’re ten minutes from downtown Duluth, that’s our big draw card, I mean, and all of our sites are spacious sites here, you’re not on top of each other here. Just so long as they’re happy when they come here I’m happy, you know. There’s a lot to see here, lots of stuff to do here,” said campground manager Darrell Eckenberg

With all the events happening this year that are drawing a larger crowd such as the Duluth Airshow and Thomas the Tank Engine, sites are filling up fast. Buffalo Valley Campground opens May 1st.