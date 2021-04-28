Local Racecar Drivers Gear Up for the Upcoming Season at Media Day in Proctor

PROCTOR, Minn-Earlier today, about two dozen racecars lined the parking lot at Powerhouse Bar in Proctor for their annual media day to kick off the 2021 season for all local tracks.

Local drivers were invited to showcase their cars and interact with fans ahead of the upcoming racing season. There was a lot of uncertainty with the season last year due to covid, but this year they are gearing up for a full slate of races with all local tracks up and running by Memorial Day.

“The cars are out getting a little sun and the fans can come over and take a look at the cars up close, a chance to see them at an angle that they probably would not normally be able to see. But the best part about it is just to get the enthusiasm going for the upcoming season which isn’t that far away now,” said Nick Gima, member of the board of directors at ABC Raceway in Ashland.

Each track wants spectators to have a fun and safe experience this year and will be adhering to local and state health protocols and guidelines.